Husband and Wife Duo Take on Counties Manukau DHB

Husband and Wife Duo Take on Counties Manukau District Health Board

Husband and Wife duo George Ngatai and Raewyn Bhana have both chucked their names in the ring for the Counties Manukau District Health Board.

This is not new to for this couple because over the last decade they have both become Justices of the Peace, received their Post Graduate Diploma in Not For Profit Management and received a Queens Services Medal for their contribution to health, Maori and the Community.

They believe their fresh, innovative approach, proven by them setting up over 10 medical practices in high needs communities, makes them the right candidates to help the Counties Manukau District Health Board serve its vulnerable communities.

“Families in Counties Manukau deserve tangible outcomes and value for money for health services,’’ George says.

George and Raewyn have set up 3 practices from scratch in Papatoetoe, Manukau and Pukekohe and supports 3 rural practices with clinical staff in Mangatagi, Port Waikato and Nga Hau E Wha Marae in Pukekohe.

I have observed first-hand an ineffective funding model that does not cater for the complex needs of struggling communities. There has been a disconnect between DHB policy and implementation in the community it serves,” George says.

George has been on the Counties Manukau District Health Board since 2013 and currently sits on the Community Public Health Advisory Committee, Hospital Advisory Committee, the Audit Risk and Finance Committee and is Chair of the Maori Health Advisory Committee, while Raewyn runs one of the largest Maori Domestic Violence Services in New Zealand and also runs the gp practices across the country. She says that many of the whanau that come into the general practices have links to dv and says the main help they get is from the doctors and nurses within the practice.

Both have broad business and social service backgrounds and governance experience.

“One of the challenges with many boards is that they lack practical experience and connectivity with the communities they work in and ensure that affordable service delivery is achieved,” Raewyn says. “That is why she is standing for election to the CMDHB.

“We need to see more equity-based services delivered that are affordable, more accountable, and provides a measurable return on investment”.

“This needs to happen ASAP with a focus on those with the highest health needs – children, elderly, and people with acute health problems – otherwise Counties Manukau DHB will face a health crisis costing hundreds of millions of our dollars every year.

“Getting involved in the bureaucracy and politics of our health system was not high on my list until I saw what needed to get done,” Raewyn says. “Now, myself and my husband are committed to making a much-needed difference.”

George says that CMDHB needs board members with practical governance and management experience, vision, and skills to improve health services with the ability of walking the talk in and out of the DHB. Raewyn and I have proven that.

“We have opened up affordable health services in Counties Manukau and as far north as Kaikohe and as far south as Christchurch. Now, we want to share what we know to help the 500,000 residents in Counties Manukau enjoy healthier lives,” George says.

Time for change

“District Health Boards are twenty years old and need a shake up,” Raewyn says.

“The CMDHB is a significant employer, service provider and purchaser so innovative, modern and smart strategy and execution are essential to ensure the ‘beast’ can increase the long-term wealth and health of the region.

“As ‘change agents’ who are not afraid of action, we can help CMDHB with its Health System Plan to improve outcomes and equity for people in the region,” she says.

Delivery to the people

George and Raewyn believe we need to narrow the gap between what happens within the offices of the DHBs and what is reaching the people who need help the most.

“There needs to be major change in the way we address equity; it is not about spreadsheets and engagement strategies,” George says. “It is about putting in place practical measures to deliver health services to communities in greatest need.”

Voting opens on September 20 and closes at noon on October 12.

