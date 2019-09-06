Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Husband and Wife Duo Take on Counties Manukau DHB

Friday, 6 September 2019, 2:10 pm
Press Release: Joint Press Release

Husband and Wife Duo Take on Counties Manukau District Health Board

Husband and Wife duo George Ngatai and Raewyn Bhana have both chucked their names in the ring for the Counties Manukau District Health Board.

This is not new to for this couple because over the last decade they have both become Justices of the Peace, received their Post Graduate Diploma in Not For Profit Management and received a Queens Services Medal for their contribution to health, Maori and the Community.

They believe their fresh, innovative approach, proven by them setting up over 10 medical practices in high needs communities, makes them the right candidates to help the Counties Manukau District Health Board serve its vulnerable communities.

“Families in Counties Manukau deserve tangible outcomes and value for money for health services,’’ George says.

George and Raewyn have set up 3 practices from scratch in Papatoetoe, Manukau and Pukekohe and supports 3 rural practices with clinical staff in Mangatagi, Port Waikato and Nga Hau E Wha Marae in Pukekohe.

I have observed first-hand an ineffective funding model that does not cater for the complex needs of struggling communities. There has been a disconnect between DHB policy and implementation in the community it serves,” George says.

George has been on the Counties Manukau District Health Board since 2013 and currently sits on the Community Public Health Advisory Committee, Hospital Advisory Committee, the Audit Risk and Finance Committee and is Chair of the Maori Health Advisory Committee, while Raewyn runs one of the largest Maori Domestic Violence Services in New Zealand and also runs the gp practices across the country. She says that many of the whanau that come into the general practices have links to dv and says the main help they get is from the doctors and nurses within the practice.

Both have broad business and social service backgrounds and governance experience.

“One of the challenges with many boards is that they lack practical experience and connectivity with the communities they work in and ensure that affordable service delivery is achieved,” Raewyn says. “That is why she is standing for election to the CMDHB.

“We need to see more equity-based services delivered that are affordable, more accountable, and provides a measurable return on investment”.

“This needs to happen ASAP with a focus on those with the highest health needs – children, elderly, and people with acute health problems – otherwise Counties Manukau DHB will face a health crisis costing hundreds of millions of our dollars every year.

“Getting involved in the bureaucracy and politics of our health system was not high on my list until I saw what needed to get done,” Raewyn says. “Now, myself and my husband are committed to making a much-needed difference.”

George says that CMDHB needs board members with practical governance and management experience, vision, and skills to improve health services with the ability of walking the talk in and out of the DHB. Raewyn and I have proven that.

“We have opened up affordable health services in Counties Manukau and as far north as Kaikohe and as far south as Christchurch. Now, we want to share what we know to help the 500,000 residents in Counties Manukau enjoy healthier lives,” George says.

Time for change
“District Health Boards are twenty years old and need a shake up,” Raewyn says.

“The CMDHB is a significant employer, service provider and purchaser so innovative, modern and smart strategy and execution are essential to ensure the ‘beast’ can increase the long-term wealth and health of the region.

“As ‘change agents’ who are not afraid of action, we can help CMDHB with its Health System Plan to improve outcomes and equity for people in the region,” she says.

Delivery to the people
George and Raewyn believe we need to narrow the gap between what happens within the offices of the DHBs and what is reaching the people who need help the most.

“There needs to be major change in the way we address equity; it is not about spreadsheets and engagement strategies,” George says. “It is about putting in place practical measures to deliver health services to communities in greatest need.”

Voting opens on September 20 and closes at noon on October 12.

End

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Joint Press Release on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On China And Hong Kong (And Boris)

What a wretched time is being had by Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam. A few days ago, a leaked recording of her comments to a gathering of business leaders showed that she wants to resign but is being bullied by China into not doing so – while in the meantime, millions of Hong Kong’s citizens continue to protest in the streets.

In the circumstances, yesterday’s move by Lam to scrap – rather than merely suspend – the hated extradition law that first triggered the protests three months ago, seems like the least she can do. It may also be too little, too late. More>>

 

Fresh Water: Government Launches Action Plan

The Action Plan for Healthy Waterways sets out the proposed new requirements to improve freshwater, which include: • Raising the bar on ecosystem health, including protecting wetlands and streams... • Set higher standards for swimming... • Interim controls on land intensification... More>>

ALSO:

100,000 Target Out, Shared Equity In: KiwiBuild "Reset" Announced

The reset includes: • New ways for people to become home owners, such as shared-ownership schemes • Boosting supply by building more homes where evidence shows they are needed • Reducing to 5% the deposit required for a government-backed mortgage
• Reducing the amount developers receive for triggering the government underwrite… More>>

ALSO:

Amnesty: Law On Children In Police Cells Must Change

“Children being held in police cells because there’s nowhere else for them to go is not acceptable, especially considering many have not been found guilty of an offence. A law that breaches children’s human rights in New Zealand can and should change, urgently.” More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Combatting The Measles Outbreaks

At Monday’s post-Cabinet press conference, the director-general of Health predicted that the current measles outbreaks will peak in about two weeks time. Let's hope. More>>

ALSO:

Credit Bill Amendments: Govt Announces Interest Rate Cap

Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Kris Faafoi announced that an interest rate cap of 0.8 percent day will be included in the bill going through Parliament at the moment. More>>

ALSO:

Study: $630 Million Funding Shortfall For Social Services

The government is underfunding social service providers delivering services that are essential to the wellbeing of New Zealand children, families, whānau and communities by an estimated $630 million a year, an independent study has found. More>>

ALSO:

Response To Law Commission: Evidence Act Will See "Further Changes"

“The Government accepts the Law Commission’s conclusion that the Act is generally working well, but that some improvements are needed. This includes ensuring that the Act works better for certain groups, such as complainants and witnesses in sexual violence and family violence cases." More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 