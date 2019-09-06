Hāpai Te Hauora congratulates John Marsden
Friday, 6 September 2019, 3:18 pm
Press Release: Hapai Te Hauora
Long-time Hāpai Te Hauora board member Reverend John
Marsden will be made a Companion of the New Zealand Order of
Merit on Friday."We warmly congratulate this rangatira of
Māori health and education," says Selah Hart, CEO of
Hāpai. "John has served on our board for over 12 years. He
has made an enormous contribution to his whānau, hapu, iwi
and community and we’ve been fortunate in having his
guidance and leadership."
