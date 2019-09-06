Inaugural Waikato ‘Locals Week’ kicks-off this weekend

A week of special deals and discounts kicks-off across the Waikato this weekend to say ‘thanks’ to locals in a new regional tourism initiative.

Hamilton & Waikato Tourism and the local tourism industry are launching their first-ever ‘Locals Week’ by offering Waikato residents some exceptional discount rates across a wide range of tourism attractions, adventure operators, entertainment and hospitality providers, accommodation and food outlets.

Hamilton & Waikato Tourism Chief Executive, Jason Dawson, says the idea behind ‘Locals Week’ is to make it easier for our Waikato residents to experience what’s on offer in their own backyard.

“Other destinations around the world offer similar programmes - it is a way of saying ‘thank you’ to our communities as well as building local ambassadors who will recommend experiences or return with visiting friends and family” says Dawson.

“A large number of our tourism and hospitality businesses have got in behind this campaign and are offering some exceptional deals and discounts, such as 2-for-1s, kids go free and 20-50% off deals” he added.

“From family-friendly days out and activities for the more adventurous to gourmet dining and accommodation, and everything in between, there are a great range of deals to take advantage of during ‘Locals Week’ says Dawson.

‘Locals Week’ will run across the Waikato region from 7-15 September 2019. All residents need to do to access these great ‘mates rates’ is bring along proof of Waikato residential address and a form of photo ID.

To find out more about ‘Locals Week’ and check out the discounts on offer go to: www.waikatonz.com/locals



