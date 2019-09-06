Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Inaugural Waikato ‘Locals Week’ kicks-off this weekend

Friday, 6 September 2019, 3:19 pm
Press Release: Hamilton and Waikato Tourism

A week of special deals and discounts kicks-off across the Waikato this weekend to say ‘thanks’ to locals in a new regional tourism initiative.

Hamilton & Waikato Tourism and the local tourism industry are launching their first-ever ‘Locals Week’ by offering Waikato residents some exceptional discount rates across a wide range of tourism attractions, adventure operators, entertainment and hospitality providers, accommodation and food outlets.

Hamilton & Waikato Tourism Chief Executive, Jason Dawson, says the idea behind ‘Locals Week’ is to make it easier for our Waikato residents to experience what’s on offer in their own backyard.

“Other destinations around the world offer similar programmes - it is a way of saying ‘thank you’ to our communities as well as building local ambassadors who will recommend experiences or return with visiting friends and family” says Dawson.

“A large number of our tourism and hospitality businesses have got in behind this campaign and are offering some exceptional deals and discounts, such as 2-for-1s, kids go free and 20-50% off deals” he added.

“From family-friendly days out and activities for the more adventurous to gourmet dining and accommodation, and everything in between, there are a great range of deals to take advantage of during ‘Locals Week’ says Dawson.

‘Locals Week’ will run across the Waikato region from 7-15 September 2019. All residents need to do to access these great ‘mates rates’ is bring along proof of Waikato residential address and a form of photo ID.

To find out more about ‘Locals Week’ and check out the discounts on offer go to: www.waikatonz.com/locals

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Hamilton and Waikato Tourism on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On China And Hong Kong (And Boris)

What a wretched time is being had by Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam. A few days ago, a leaked recording of her comments to a gathering of business leaders showed that she wants to resign but is being bullied by China into not doing so – while in the meantime, millions of Hong Kong’s citizens continue to protest in the streets.

In the circumstances, yesterday’s move by Lam to scrap – rather than merely suspend – the hated extradition law that first triggered the protests three months ago, seems like the least she can do. It may also be too little, too late. More>>

 

Fresh Water: Government Launches Action Plan

The Action Plan for Healthy Waterways sets out the proposed new requirements to improve freshwater, which include: • Raising the bar on ecosystem health, including protecting wetlands and streams... • Set higher standards for swimming... • Interim controls on land intensification... More>>

ALSO:

100,000 Target Out, Shared Equity In: KiwiBuild "Reset" Announced

The reset includes: • New ways for people to become home owners, such as shared-ownership schemes • Boosting supply by building more homes where evidence shows they are needed • Reducing to 5% the deposit required for a government-backed mortgage
• Reducing the amount developers receive for triggering the government underwrite… More>>

ALSO:

Amnesty: Law On Children In Police Cells Must Change

“Children being held in police cells because there’s nowhere else for them to go is not acceptable, especially considering many have not been found guilty of an offence. A law that breaches children’s human rights in New Zealand can and should change, urgently.” More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Combatting The Measles Outbreaks

At Monday’s post-Cabinet press conference, the director-general of Health predicted that the current measles outbreaks will peak in about two weeks time. Let's hope. More>>

ALSO:

Credit Bill Amendments: Govt Announces Interest Rate Cap

Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Kris Faafoi announced that an interest rate cap of 0.8 percent day will be included in the bill going through Parliament at the moment. More>>

ALSO:

Study: $630 Million Funding Shortfall For Social Services

The government is underfunding social service providers delivering services that are essential to the wellbeing of New Zealand children, families, whānau and communities by an estimated $630 million a year, an independent study has found. More>>

ALSO:

Response To Law Commission: Evidence Act Will See "Further Changes"

“The Government accepts the Law Commission’s conclusion that the Act is generally working well, but that some improvements are needed. This includes ensuring that the Act works better for certain groups, such as complainants and witnesses in sexual violence and family violence cases." More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 