Attention Hawke’s Bay tradies!
Friday, 6 September 2019, 3:53 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Hawke’s Bay Police are urging tradies and DIY enthusiasts
to secure and label their tools.
Anecdotally, local
officers have noticed an increase in thefts of tools, with
more than $10,000 worth of tools often stolen in one
go.
Often the tools are stolen from vehicles or
sheds.
Police locate tools on a regular basis but most of
them have not been engraved by their owners and cannot be
returned.
“If your tools can’t be identified, we
can’t get them back to you and we can’t hold the
offenders responsible,” says Detective Stephen
Leonard.
“Tradies should also take care where they park
their vehicles and remove their tools from their vehicles if
possible.”
Police offers an engraving service by
appointment.
Members of the Hawke’s Bay community who
would like to get their tools engraved can call 06 873 0500
to arrange a time that
suits.
