Attention Hawke’s Bay tradies!

Hawke’s Bay Police are urging tradies and DIY enthusiasts to secure and label their tools.

Anecdotally, local officers have noticed an increase in thefts of tools, with more than $10,000 worth of tools often stolen in one go.

Often the tools are stolen from vehicles or sheds.

Police locate tools on a regular basis but most of them have not been engraved by their owners and cannot be returned.

“If your tools can’t be identified, we can’t get them back to you and we can’t hold the offenders responsible,” says Detective Stephen Leonard.

“Tradies should also take care where they park their vehicles and remove their tools from their vehicles if possible.”

Police offers an engraving service by appointment.

Members of the Hawke’s Bay community who would like to get their tools engraved can call 06 873 0500 to arrange a time that suits.





© Scoop Media

