Residents can flush toilets after blockage cleared by NPDC

People in Moturoa, Blagdon and Spotswood can now flush their toilets and put water down their drains again.

NPDC has been working to clear a sewer pipe blockage since Thursday night, when about 60 tonnes of animal fat was discharged into the sewerage network near Ngamotu Pump Station in Western New Plymouth.

The main blockage has now been cleared and NPDC is thanking those in the affected area for their patience.

Clean-up work will continue over the weekend, while parts of Ngamotu Beach will remain cordoned off after sewage and fat was discharged onto the beach following the blockage.

Specialised trucks are removing it, but people are advised to keep off the beach, out of the water and not to eat kaimoana.

The Taranaki District Health Board says the incident is a ‘low public health risk’.

We apologise for the inconvenience this has caused and a full investigation will be held.





