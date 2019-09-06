Residents can flush toilets after blockage cleared by NPDC
Friday, 6 September 2019, 4:01 pm
Press Release: New Plymouth District Council
People in Moturoa, Blagdon and Spotswood can now flush their
toilets and put water down their drains again.
NPDC has
been working to clear a sewer pipe blockage since Thursday
night, when about 60 tonnes of animal fat was discharged
into the sewerage network near Ngamotu Pump Station in
Western New Plymouth.
The main blockage has now been
cleared and NPDC is thanking those in the affected area for
their patience.
Clean-up work will continue over the
weekend, while parts of Ngamotu Beach will remain cordoned
off after sewage and fat was discharged onto the beach
following the blockage.
Specialised trucks are removing
it, but people are advised to keep off the beach, out of the
water and not to eat kaimoana.
The Taranaki District
Health Board says the incident is a ‘low public health
risk’.
We apologise for the inconvenience this has
caused and a full investigation will be
held.
