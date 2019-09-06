Heritage in the Hutt 2019

Heritage in the Hutt 2019, Lower Hutt’s month celebrating Heritage, starts this Sunday 8 September running until Monday 30 September. This year we’ll be examining the history of our city’s architecture, industry, environment and social history. Make sure you check out Lower Hutt’s unique and interesting history, visit the exhibitions, enjoy the talks and take a tour to learn about how our community started.

Exhibitions will highlight early town planners work to design unique suburbs in Lower Hutt. These innovative thinkers gave our communities their distinctive curved roads, community centres and parks.

Heritage in the Hutt 2019 will have talks and tours on offer throughout the month, across various locations in Lower Hutt. About Space has coordinated Heritage in the Hutt 2019 and organised the pop-up at 4 Laings Road where a lot of these events will be held.

The topics of these talks will include speakers from around the region bringing audiences unique and interesting stories of the people that settled, shaped and designed Lower Hutt, for example:

• The history of The Ford Assembly Plant hosted by the Lower Hutt Historical Society

• Early Town Planners of the Hutt - Reginald Hammond

• John Mawson designing our city ‘off the grid’

• The Hutt City Libraries will host a number of talks on events in early settlement days to 1989, looking how people lived in those interesting times.

Tours will include an archaeological tour of Pareaho Pa, a behind the scenes archives tour, Christ Church grave yard tours and lots more.

Heritage specialists from Historical Societies, Archives, Hutt City Libraries and Preservations Societies have partnered to bring Heritage in the Hutt – Off the Grid to life.

For full details visit our Heritage in the Hutt website. Most events are free, koha donation or have a small entry fee.





