Police operation underway in Whangārei

The reset includes: • New ways for people to become home owners, such as shared-ownership schemes • Boosting supply by building more homes where evidence shows they are needed • Reducing to 5% the deposit required for a government-backed mortgage • Reducing the amount developers receive for triggering the government underwrite…

The Action Plan for Healthy Waterways sets out the proposed new requirements to improve freshwater, which include: • Raising the bar on ecosystem health, including protecting wetlands and streams... • Set higher standards for swimming... • Interim controls on land intensification...

Amnesty: Law On Children In Police Cells Must Change

"Children being held in police cells because there's nowhere else for them to go is not acceptable, especially considering many have not been found guilty of an offence. A law that breaches children's human rights in New Zealand can and should change, urgently."



Gordon Campbell: On Combatting The Measles Outbreaks

At Monday's post-Cabinet press conference, the director-general of Health predicted that the current measles outbreaks will peak in about two weeks time. Let's hope.



Credit Bill Amendments: Govt Announces Interest Rate Cap

Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Kris Faafoi announced that an interest rate cap of 0.8 percent day will be included in the bill going through Parliament at the moment.



Study: $630 Million Funding Shortfall For Social Services

The government is underfunding social service providers delivering services that are essential to the wellbeing of New Zealand children, families, whānau and communities by an estimated $630 million a year, an independent study has found.



Response To Law Commission: Evidence Act Will See "Further Changes"

"The Government accepts the Law Commission's conclusion that the Act is generally working well, but that some improvements are needed. This includes ensuring that the Act works better for certain groups, such as complainants and witnesses in sexual violence and family violence cases."