UPDATE: Police operation in Whangarei

A 23-year-old man has been arrested following a Police operation in Whangarei this afternoon.

Cordons in place on State Highway 1 and Western Hills Drive, between Central Avenue and Selwyn Avenue, have now been lifted.

The man will appear at Whangarei District Court tomorrow, Saturday 7 September.

Police would like to thank members of the public for their patience, particularly those unable to get to their homes or who were caught in traffic delays .

As the matter is now before the courts, Police are unable to comment further.

