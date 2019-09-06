UPDATE: Police operation in Whangarei
Friday, 6 September 2019, 6:47 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"UPDATE: Police operation in Whangarei"
A 23-year-old man
has been arrested following a Police operation in Whangarei
this afternoon.
Cordons in place on State Highway 1 and
Western Hills Drive, between Central Avenue and Selwyn
Avenue, have now been lifted.
The man will appear at
Whangarei District Court tomorrow, Saturday 7
September.
Police would like to thank members of the
public for their patience, particularly those unable to get
to their homes or who were caught in traffic delays .
As
the matter is now before the courts, Police are unable to
comment
further.
ENDS
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
Gordon Campbell: On China And Hong Kong (And Boris)
What a wretched time is being had by Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam. A few days ago, a leaked recording of her comments to a gathering of business leaders showed that she wants to resign but is being bullied by China into not doing so – while in the meantime, millions of Hong Kong’s citizens continue to protest in the streets.
In the circumstances, yesterday’s move by Lam to scrap – rather than merely suspend – the hated extradition law that first triggered the protests three months ago, seems like the least she can do. It may also be too little, too late. More>>