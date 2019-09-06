Dune washout at Pare Street
Friday, 6 September 2019, 6:55 pm
Press Release: Gisborne District Council
Dune washout at Pare Street
Spring tides and massive
swells have washed away gabion baskets and the dune from
three beachfront properties at Pare Street in Wainui
today.
Council engineers and contractors have been onsite
to assess what options there are for emergency protection
measures.
“We’re concerned about the septic system for
one of the properties being exposed and falling into the sea
and the potential for significant damage to properties,”
says Director of Community Lifelines David
Wilson.
“We’ll make a decision on what can be done
tomorrow depending on the tides. Further swells of 3-4m are
forecast for this evening and over the
weekend.
“Residents of the three properties are staying
elsewhere. We are in contact with them and will keep them
informed of the next steps,” says Mr Wilson.
ENDS
