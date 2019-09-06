Dune washout at Pare Street

Spring tides and massive swells have washed away gabion baskets and the dune from three beachfront properties at Pare Street in Wainui today.

Council engineers and contractors have been onsite to assess what options there are for emergency protection measures.

“We’re concerned about the septic system for one of the properties being exposed and falling into the sea and the potential for significant damage to properties,” says Director of Community Lifelines David Wilson.

“We’ll make a decision on what can be done tomorrow depending on the tides. Further swells of 3-4m are forecast for this evening and over the weekend.

“Residents of the three properties are staying elsewhere. We are in contact with them and will keep them informed of the next steps,” says Mr Wilson.

