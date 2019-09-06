Police appeal for information following property damage

Christchurch Police are appealing for information after a flare was let off in the Redwood/Casebrook area, causing significant damage to the roof of a residential property.

The incident occurred on Saturday 31 August around 10pm.

“The flare caused a lot of damage to the roof, trusses, ceiling and flooring when it landed,” says Constable Stephanie Gemmill.

“The work involved to repair the damage is expected to take several months.”

The flare is a parachute rocket red flare and is designed for use on a yacht or life raft.

Police would like to speak with those involved.

If you have any information that may assist, please call 105 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting file reference 190903/4384.

