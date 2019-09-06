Police appeal for information following property damage
Friday, 6 September 2019, 8:40 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Police appeal for information following property
damage"
Christchurch Police are appealing for
information after a flare was let off in the
Redwood/Casebrook area, causing significant damage to the
roof of a residential property.
The incident occurred on
Saturday 31 August around 10pm.
“The flare caused a lot
of damage to the roof, trusses, ceiling and flooring when it
landed,” says Constable Stephanie Gemmill.
“The work
involved to repair the damage is expected to take several
months.”
The flare is a parachute rocket red flare and
is designed for use on a yacht or life raft.
Police would
like to speak with those involved.
If you have any
information that may assist, please call 105 or
Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting file
reference 190903/4384.
