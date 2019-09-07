Crash on Waikato Expressway near Hampton Downs
Saturday, 7 September 2019, 12:29 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Crash on Waikato Expressway near Hampton Downs "
Police
are responding to a crash involving two vehicles on Waikato
Expressway near Hampton Downs.
The crash happened at
11.19am.
Initial assessment indicates one person has
sustained injuries.
The southbound lane is closed and
diversions are in place.
Motorists are asked to delay
travel or avoid the area if
possible.
ENDS
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
Gordon Campbell: On China And Hong Kong (And Boris)
What a wretched time is being had by Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam. A few days ago, a leaked recording of her comments to a gathering of business leaders showed that she wants to resign but is being bullied by China into not doing so – while in the meantime, millions of Hong Kong’s citizens continue to protest in the streets.
In the circumstances, yesterday’s move by Lam to scrap – rather than merely suspend – the hated extradition law that first triggered the protests three months ago, seems like the least she can do. It may also be too little, too late. More>>