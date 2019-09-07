Serious crash - Christchurch
Saturday, 7 September 2019, 12:29 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Serious crash - Christchurch"
Emergency services are
responding after a pedestrian was struck by a car at/near
the intersection of Ferry Road and Olliviers Road in
Christchurch at 11.45am.
Initial indications are that the
pedestrian has sustained critical injuries.
Diversions are
in place and motorists are asked to avoid the
area.
ENDS
