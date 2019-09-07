Man sought in relation to Rotorua incident located
Saturday, 7 September 2019, 12:42 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Man sought in relation to Rotorua incident
located"
Police have located a man being sought in
relation to an incident in Rotorua on Sunday 1 September.
The 25-year-old man was arrested in Hamilton
overnight after attempting to evade a police checkpoint.
He has been charged with failing to stop for police
and has been remanded in custody to appear in Whakatane
District Court on 18 September.
ENDS
