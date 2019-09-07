Serious crash Puketapu, Hastings
Saturday, 7 September 2019, 6:54 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Serious crash Puketapu, Hastings"
Emergency services are
at the scene of a serious motorcycle crash on Puketapu Road,
Puketapu.
Police were called to the crash around
6pm.
Initial indications are the rider has received
critical injuries.
Puketapu Road is closed between
Vicarage Road and Springfield Road.
Diversions are in
place.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area if
possible.
ENDS
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
Gordon Campbell: On China And Hong Kong (And Boris)
What a wretched time is being had by Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam. A few days ago, a leaked recording of her comments to a gathering of business leaders showed that she wants to resign but is being bullied by China into not doing so – while in the meantime, millions of Hong Kong’s citizens continue to protest in the streets.
In the circumstances, yesterday’s move by Lam to scrap – rather than merely suspend – the hated extradition law that first triggered the protests three months ago, seems like the least she can do. It may also be too little, too late. More>>