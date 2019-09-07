Serious crash Puketapu, Hastings

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious motorcycle crash on Puketapu Road, Puketapu.

Police were called to the crash around 6pm.

Initial indications are the rider has received critical injuries.

Puketapu Road is closed between Vicarage Road and Springfield Road.

Diversions are in place.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.

