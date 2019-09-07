Eight new measles cases in Queenstown

The total number of confirmed Queenstown measles cases has risen to fifteen. Eight new cases were confirmed late Friday night and today. Six of the new cases are NZ Ski staff who work at The Remarkables ski fields and two are primary school aged children.

Of the fifteen total cases, fourteen are local residents. One was a visitor from Auckland.

Locations visited by infectious cases include:

• The Remarkables ski field

• Remarkables Primary School including weekend gatherings

• Queenstown Lakes District Emergency Department (on 5 September)

• Queenstown CBD and wider Queenstown area

Measles has now spread beyond The Remarkables ski fields. Queenstown visitors and residents are reminded to check their immunisation status.

• If you have already received two measles vaccinations, or have definitely had doctor-diagnosed measles infection in the past, you are considered immune. Over 99% of people who are fully immunised are protected from measles.

• If you are not sure of your immunisation records, you should assume you are unvaccinated. Receiving extra MMR vaccinations will not cause any harm.

• If you are not vaccinated and have come into contact with someone with measles, you are not protected from measles. You should be isolated for up to 14 days. Call your GP to find out the best time to be vaccinated.

The Immunisation Advisory Centre has provided up to date information about measles immunity and the MMR vaccine on their website: https://www.immune.org.nz/hot-topic/measles-overseas-and-new-zealand

There are no other confirmed measles cases within the Southern DHB region.

A temporary Southern DHB and WellSouth clinic in Queenstown has administered more than 500 vaccinations to staff from NZ Ski.

For more information on measles please visit the Ministry of Health website.

