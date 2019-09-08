Serious crash - Rangitikei Line, Newbury, Manawatu
Sunday, 8 September 2019, 11:20 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Serious crash - Rangitikei Line, Newbury, Manawatu
Police
can confirm five people were transported to Palmerston North
Hospital following a single-vehicle crash on Rangitikei
Line, Newbury this evening.
Police were called to the
crash around 6pm.
Two people received serious injuries and
three others moderate injuries.
Police are investigating
the circumstances surrounding the
incident.
ENDS
