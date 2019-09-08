Serious crash - Rangitikei Line, Newbury, Manawatu

Police can confirm five people were transported to Palmerston North Hospital following a single-vehicle crash on Rangitikei Line, Newbury this evening.

Police were called to the crash around 6pm.

Two people received serious injuries and three others moderate injuries.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

