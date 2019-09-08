Two arrested in Gisborne following spate of tagging
Sunday, 8 September 2019, 11:22 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Two arrested in Gisborne following spate of tagging"
Two
men have been arrested in Gisborne in relation to a recent
spate of tagging in the town.
The men, aged 19 and 20,
have been charged with wilful damage.
The 20-year-old man
is also facing charges of possession of cannabis and
possession of an offensive weapon.
A number of properties
in the CBD and wider industrial area have been damaged by
tagging over the last two months, causing significant
distress to business owners.
Police would like to
acknowledge the quick-thinking of a volunteer camera
operator who spotted two men tagging a property in Peel
Street and immediately notified Police.
The volunteer’s
swift response was key to Police locating and arresting the
two men.
Business owners who have been affected by the
tagging and have not yet spoken to Police are encouraged to
contact us to report damage to their
property.
ENDS
