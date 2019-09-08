Two arrested in Gisborne following spate of tagging

Two men have been arrested in Gisborne in relation to a recent spate of tagging in the town.

The men, aged 19 and 20, have been charged with wilful damage.

The 20-year-old man is also facing charges of possession of cannabis and possession of an offensive weapon.

A number of properties in the CBD and wider industrial area have been damaged by tagging over the last two months, causing significant distress to business owners.

Police would like to acknowledge the quick-thinking of a volunteer camera operator who spotted two men tagging a property in Peel Street and immediately notified Police.

The volunteer’s swift response was key to Police locating and arresting the two men.

Business owners who have been affected by the tagging and have not yet spoken to Police are encouraged to contact us to report damage to their property.

