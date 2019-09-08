Police appeal for vehicle sightings in Arrowtown
Sunday, 8 September 2019, 11:23 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Police appeal for vehicle sightings in Arrowtown"
Police
are seeking sightings of a black 1967 Porsche involved in a
crash in Arrowtown this afternoon.
The single-vehicle
crash occurred on Malaghans Road about 3.30pm.
The driver
was not seriously injured.
Prior to the crash, the
Porsche was travelling in and around Arrowtown and Police
would like to speak to anyone who may have seen
it.
Information can be directed to Sergeant Kate Pirovano
via the 105 non-emergency
line.
ENDS
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
Gordon Campbell: On China And Hong Kong (And Boris)
What a wretched time is being had by Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam. A few days ago, a leaked recording of her comments to a gathering of business leaders showed that she wants to resign but is being bullied by China into not doing so – while in the meantime, millions of Hong Kong’s citizens continue to protest in the streets.
In the circumstances, yesterday’s move by Lam to scrap – rather than merely suspend – the hated extradition law that first triggered the protests three months ago, seems like the least she can do. It may also be too little, too late. More>>