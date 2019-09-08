Serious crash, Kaingaroa Forest

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash on Dun Road, near Kaingaroa Village, where a single vehicle has crashed into a tree.

Police were called about 9.25am.

One person, the sole occupant of the vehicle, has died following the crash.

Dun Road is currently down to one lane while the Serious Crash Unit examines the scene.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

