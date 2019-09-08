One person dies following boating incident, Fiordland

One person has died after a boat rolled over in Fiordland yesterday.

The boat, containing three occupants, is believed to have been swamped and rolled over at around 3pm yesterday afternoon near the river mouth at Wairaurahiri.

The three occupants were able to swim to shore.

One of those people raised the alarm at a nearby lodge, while two remained on the beach.

Tragically when emergency services arrived, one of the people on the beach was found to have died.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.

