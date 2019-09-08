One person dies following boating incident, Fiordland
Sunday, 8 September 2019, 12:01 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"One person dies following boating incident,
Fiordland"
One person has died after a boat rolled over in
Fiordland yesterday.
The boat, containing three occupants,
is believed to have been swamped and rolled over at around
3pm yesterday afternoon near the river mouth at
Wairaurahiri.
The three occupants were able to swim to
shore.
One of those people raised the alarm at a nearby
lodge, while two remained on the beach.
Tragically when
emergency services arrived, one of the people on the beach
was found to have died.
The death will be referred to the
Coroner.
ENDS
