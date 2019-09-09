Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Waitemata's Youngest Candidate

Monday, 9 September 2019, 8:18 am
Press Release: Josh Doubtfire

Josh Doubtfire is a name you won’t forget in a hurry. Remember “Mrs Doubtfire” the movie? Born in 2000 Josh missed the instant fame of his family surname but at 19 he’s out to make a difference of his own. Running for a spot on the Waitemata Local Board Josh aims to bring a youth voice to Auckland Council.

With 30% of residents in Central Auckland under the age of 30 Josh recognises a dedicated Gen Z on the local board is needed. Josh represents a motivated generation who want their city to modernise and grow with future generations in mind, not just the next political term. Improved transport and Council accountability through community consultation are key areas which Josh is passionate about. His top priorities for Waitemata are cutting wasteful spending, cleaning up Central Auckland’s waterways and providing locals a CBD that's safe to walk about and enjoy at night.

Yes Josh is young, but he is also confident and goal-focused. He enjoys working through difficult issues and finding common sense solutions. Running on the C&R (Communities and Residents) ticket Josh has a strong team backing him.

Born in London, Josh came to New Zealand aged 4. He’s lived in the same house in Freeman’s Bay for 15 years and is proud to have attended local schools; Ponsonby Primary, Ponsonby Intermediate and Western Springs College.

Josh was elected as Student Representative for the Board of Trustees at Western Springs College at just 16 years old and was a Youth MP for Melissla Lee in 2019. In the community Josh is known as a local cafe barista in Ponsonby. He is currently a full-time Auckland University Student studying a Bachelors of Commerce degree.

Josh ran a voluntary school initiative called Cyber Seniors when at Western Springs College. He organised regular workshops at Selwyn Village teaching elderly residents basic digital skills. He saw his own Grandpa struggle to use his smartphone and laptop and saw a way to link the generations and fill in the knowledge gap.

Smart, driven and hard-working Josh Doubtfire wants to help his community in Auckland Central grow into a world class city centre.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Josh Doubtfire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On China And Hong Kong (And Boris)

What a wretched time is being had by Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam. A few days ago, a leaked recording of her comments to a gathering of business leaders showed that she wants to resign but is being bullied by China into not doing so – while in the meantime, millions of Hong Kong’s citizens continue to protest in the streets.

In the circumstances, yesterday’s move by Lam to scrap – rather than merely suspend – the hated extradition law that first triggered the protests three months ago, seems like the least she can do. It may also be too little, too late. More>>

 

Fresh Water: Government Launches Action Plan

The Action Plan for Healthy Waterways sets out the proposed new requirements to improve freshwater, which include: • Raising the bar on ecosystem health, including protecting wetlands and streams... • Set higher standards for swimming... • Interim controls on land intensification... More>>

ALSO:

100,000 Target Out, Shared Equity In: KiwiBuild "Reset" Announced

The reset includes: • New ways for people to become home owners, such as shared-ownership schemes • Boosting supply by building more homes where evidence shows they are needed • Reducing to 5% the deposit required for a government-backed mortgage
• Reducing the amount developers receive for triggering the government underwrite… More>>

ALSO:

Amnesty: Law On Children In Police Cells Must Change

“Children being held in police cells because there’s nowhere else for them to go is not acceptable, especially considering many have not been found guilty of an offence. A law that breaches children’s human rights in New Zealand can and should change, urgently.” More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Combatting The Measles Outbreaks

At Monday’s post-Cabinet press conference, the director-general of Health predicted that the current measles outbreaks will peak in about two weeks time. Let's hope. More>>

ALSO:

Credit Bill Amendments: Govt Announces Interest Rate Cap

Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Kris Faafoi announced that an interest rate cap of 0.8 percent day will be included in the bill going through Parliament at the moment. More>>

ALSO:

Study: $630 Million Funding Shortfall For Social Services

The government is underfunding social service providers delivering services that are essential to the wellbeing of New Zealand children, families, whānau and communities by an estimated $630 million a year, an independent study has found. More>>

ALSO:

Response To Law Commission: Evidence Act Will See "Further Changes"

“The Government accepts the Law Commission’s conclusion that the Act is generally working well, but that some improvements are needed. This includes ensuring that the Act works better for certain groups, such as complainants and witnesses in sexual violence and family violence cases." More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 