Waitemata's Youngest Candidate

Josh Doubtfire is a name you won’t forget in a hurry. Remember “Mrs Doubtfire” the movie? Born in 2000 Josh missed the instant fame of his family surname but at 19 he’s out to make a difference of his own. Running for a spot on the Waitemata Local Board Josh aims to bring a youth voice to Auckland Council.

With 30% of residents in Central Auckland under the age of 30 Josh recognises a dedicated Gen Z on the local board is needed. Josh represents a motivated generation who want their city to modernise and grow with future generations in mind, not just the next political term. Improved transport and Council accountability through community consultation are key areas which Josh is passionate about. His top priorities for Waitemata are cutting wasteful spending, cleaning up Central Auckland’s waterways and providing locals a CBD that's safe to walk about and enjoy at night.

Yes Josh is young, but he is also confident and goal-focused. He enjoys working through difficult issues and finding common sense solutions. Running on the C&R (Communities and Residents) ticket Josh has a strong team backing him.

Born in London, Josh came to New Zealand aged 4. He’s lived in the same house in Freeman’s Bay for 15 years and is proud to have attended local schools; Ponsonby Primary, Ponsonby Intermediate and Western Springs College.

Josh was elected as Student Representative for the Board of Trustees at Western Springs College at just 16 years old and was a Youth MP for Melissla Lee in 2019. In the community Josh is known as a local cafe barista in Ponsonby. He is currently a full-time Auckland University Student studying a Bachelors of Commerce degree.

Josh ran a voluntary school initiative called Cyber Seniors when at Western Springs College. He organised regular workshops at Selwyn Village teaching elderly residents basic digital skills. He saw his own Grandpa struggle to use his smartphone and laptop and saw a way to link the generations and fill in the knowledge gap.

Smart, driven and hard-working Josh Doubtfire wants to help his community in Auckland Central grow into a world class city centre.





© Scoop Media

