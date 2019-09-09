Update: Serious crash - Haywards, Lower Hutt
Monday, 9 September 2019, 8:19 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm three people have been transported to
Hutt Hospital following a crash on River Road, Haywards,
last evening.
Police were called to the crash around
8.15pm.
One person received serious injuries, another
moderate injuries and a third person minor injuries.
The
road is now clear.
Police are investigating the
circumstances surrounding the
incident.
