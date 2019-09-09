Generation Zero welcome Auckland Council transport decision



Generation Zero acknowledges that this is a significant improvement, as it makes public transit more accessible and viable for those who are young and for families travelling together.

Despite this, Generation Zero would like to see public transport made free on weekends for all. The cost involved with using public transport currently prevents it from being a viable method of transport for many Aucklanders. Generation Zero acknowledges that transport contributes to around 40% of Auckland’s total emissions, with 90% of these related to road travel, and would, therefore, recommend that further steps are taken to encourage public transport usage.

“With our current automobile dependence, we leave youth stranded and relying on others to transport them. By making public transit accessible and encouraging these behaviours while young, they grow up understanding and valuing this transport mode. Furthermore, it makes PT a more viable option for families travelling together.” says Generation Zero volunteer Isabella Holdsworth.

This modal shift will become even more impactful on emission reduction as electric trains and buses become widespread. It will also reduce congestion and free up the roads for those who do need to use cars.

Furthermore, the capability of Auckland Council and Auckland Transport to implement innovative pricing mechanisms is limited by the Farebox Recovery Policy. “We think this policy should be removed. It requires fares to cover half of public transport operating costs, thereby resulting in higher fares.”

“Due to our Freeze the Fares campaign earlier this year, NZTA is now reviewing the Farebox Recovery Policy, and we can’t wait to see the possibilities if it were to be removed.”

“In the future, we hope to have further measures become a reality such as daily fare caps, greater discounts for students/community service cardholders, free for under 12s every day and increased free transfer time. What a difference this could make to travelling around Auckland!”

© Scoop Media

