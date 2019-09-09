UPDATE FROM IHUMAATAO 9 September 2019
Monday, 9 September 2019, 9:08 am
Press Release: ProtectIhumaatao
49 days ago we were forced to call upon Aotearoa to stand
with us in stopping Fletcher Building Ltd from constructing
their housing development on the confiscated land here at
Ihumaatao. Since that day, tens of thousands have come from
near and far to show support for this kaupapa and support
our peaceful, passive reclamation.
Both PM Jacinda Ardern
and the Kiingitanga’s actions have further ensured the
whenua is safe from any construction until a resolution is
found - those talks with all concerned parties involved,
remain private and confidential. While there are some
incorrect statements of us packing down on-site, we will
continue to hold the space until that resolution is found.
In the meantime, we are giving the whenua some time to
rest and recover and we’re focusing on decolonising
practices like hauora Maaori. Naa te whaanau o Makaurau
Marae #protectihumātao
#protectihuaatao
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
Gordon Campbell: On China And Hong Kong (And Boris)
What a wretched time is being had by Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam. A few days ago, a leaked recording of her comments to a gathering of business leaders showed that she wants to resign but is being bullied by China into not doing so – while in the meantime, millions of Hong Kong’s citizens continue to protest in the streets.
In the circumstances, yesterday’s move by Lam to scrap – rather than merely suspend – the hated extradition law that first triggered the protests three months ago, seems like the least she can do. It may also be too little, too late. More>>