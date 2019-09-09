UPDATE FROM IHUMAATAO 9 September 2019

49 days ago we were forced to call upon Aotearoa to stand with us in stopping Fletcher Building Ltd from constructing their housing development on the confiscated land here at Ihumaatao. Since that day, tens of thousands have come from near and far to show support for this kaupapa and support our peaceful, passive reclamation.

Both PM Jacinda Ardern and the Kiingitanga’s actions have further ensured the whenua is safe from any construction until a resolution is found - those talks with all concerned parties involved, remain private and confidential. While there are some incorrect statements of us packing down on-site, we will continue to hold the space until that resolution is found.

In the meantime, we are giving the whenua some time to rest and recover and we’re focusing on decolonising practices like hauora Maaori. Naa te whaanau o Makaurau Marae #protectihumātao #protectihuaatao

© Scoop Media

