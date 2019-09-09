Police reminds Invercargill community to secure property
Monday, 9 September 2019, 12:03 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Invercargill Police is urging the community to be
vigilant following a recent spate of thefts from
vehicles.
Over the last month Police has received 10
reports of people who had items stolen from their vehicles
in recreation areas and reserves around
Invercargill.
“When you leave your vehicle please make
sure it is locked and that you don't leave valuable items in
it,” says Acting Detective Sergeant Jeremy
Dix.
“We’d also ask everyone to report any suspicious
activity to Police, and record the registrations of any
associated vehicles.”
If any members of the public have
any information in relation to these offences or similar
offending please contact the Invercargill Police Station at
(03) 211 0400 and ask to speak with Constable Daniel
McLeod.
Information can also be provided anonymously via
Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
If anyone observes any
suspicious behaviour they should contact the Police
immediately on 111.
For more information on securing your
property visit the New Zealand Police website.
