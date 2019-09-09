Police reminds Invercargill community to secure property

Invercargill Police is urging the community to be vigilant following a recent spate of thefts from vehicles.

Over the last month Police has received 10 reports of people who had items stolen from their vehicles in recreation areas and reserves around Invercargill.

“When you leave your vehicle please make sure it is locked and that you don't leave valuable items in it,” says Acting Detective Sergeant Jeremy Dix.

“We’d also ask everyone to report any suspicious activity to Police, and record the registrations of any associated vehicles.”

If any members of the public have any information in relation to these offences or similar offending please contact the Invercargill Police Station at (03) 211 0400 and ask to speak with Constable Daniel McLeod.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

If anyone observes any suspicious behaviour they should contact the Police immediately on 111.

For more information on securing your property visit the New Zealand Police website.

