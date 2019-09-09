Regional Council staff responding to oil spill
Monday, 9 September 2019, 1:20 pm
Press Release: Bay of Plenty Regional Council
9 September 2019
Bay of Plenty Regional Council staff
are currently responding to a hydraulic oil spill in the
Sulphur Point area of Tauranga Harbour.
The spill occurred
last night and was caused by a failed hydraulic hose. Oily
water entered the stormwater network, and eventually the
harbour, via a stormwater drain.
Oily water is still being
discharged into the harbour but booms have been deployed
around the drain to contain the spill.
Port of Tauranga
staff are also responding to the spill and are working to
recover oil from the contaminated stormwater in the
retention pond via a sucker truck.
AIMS Games Coordinators
have been notified.
An investigation into the cause of the
spill is underway but at this stage we are unsure of the
size of the
spill.
ends
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
CIA Torture In Afghanistan: IGIS Says NZ Agencies 'Not Complicit' But...
The Inquiry found both agencies, but to a much greater degree, the NZSIS, received many intelligence reports obtained from detainees who, it was subsequently revealed, had been subject to torture. On one occasion the NZSIS provided questions to the CIA to be put to a detainee. While the NZSIS was not aware that detainee interrogations involved torture, it was known that the individual was being held by the CIA in an undisclosed location...
It was considered that the Directors of the agencies at the time were operating in a difficult political and intelligence environment but still needed to be more alive to the risks for their agencies and New Zealand in maintaining cooperative information sharing arrangements. More>>