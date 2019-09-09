Update: Unexplained death, Upper Hutt

Please attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant Kevan Verry:

Police continue to investigate the unexplained death of a man on Main Street, Upper Hutt on Wednesday 4 September.

39-year-old Kaimana Kopa Paul, of Trentham, Upper Hutt, died during an incident outside the Glasshouse Bar at around 6pm that night.

This was a tragic incident for Mr Paul's family and loved ones, and for our community.

While Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident, we would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have information which might help our enquiries.

Please call Police on 105 if you can help.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.



