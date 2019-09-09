Update: Unexplained death, Upper Hutt
Monday, 9 September 2019, 3:04 pm
Press Release: NZ Police
Please attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant Kevan Verry:
Police continue to investigate the unexplained
death of a man on Main Street, Upper Hutt on Wednesday 4
September.
39-year-old Kaimana Kopa Paul, of
Trentham, Upper Hutt, died during an incident outside the
Glasshouse Bar at around 6pm that night.
This was a
tragic incident for Mr Paul's family and loved ones, and for
our community.
While Police are not seeking
anyone else in relation to the incident, we would like to
hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have
information which might help our enquiries.
Please
call Police on 105 if you can help.
Information can also
be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
ENDS
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
CIA Torture In Afghanistan: IGIS Says NZ Agencies 'Not Complicit' But...
The Inquiry found both agencies, but to a much greater degree, the NZSIS, received many intelligence reports obtained from detainees who, it was subsequently revealed, had been subject to torture. On one occasion the NZSIS provided questions to the CIA to be put to a detainee. While the NZSIS was not aware that detainee interrogations involved torture, it was known that the individual was being held by the CIA in an undisclosed location...
It was considered that the Directors of the agencies at the time were operating in a difficult political and intelligence environment but still needed to be more alive to the risks for their agencies and New Zealand in maintaining cooperative information sharing arrangements. More>>