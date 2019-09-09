Levin Police seeks owners after recovering property
Monday, 9 September 2019, 3:06 pm
Press Release: NZ Police
Officers in Levin conducting a vehicle search have
recovered a substantial amount of what is believed to be
stolen property.
The officers stopped a driver for
dangerous driving at about 11pm on 8 September.
A further
search of the vehicle located items including Makita power
tools with 'CA' engraved socket sets, and Bosch power
tools.
Police would like to reunite the owner or owners
with their property.
“We’d also like to remind people
to be vigilant and lock up securely when leaving their homes
or workplaces,” says Detective Sergeant Dave Wilson, of
the Levin Tactical Crime Unit.
“With expensive items
like tools, make sure you record serial numbers or engrave
your name on them for ease of identification.”
Anyone
who recognises the property pictured can contact Levin
Police on 105.
A 24-year-old man was charged with driving
in a dangerous manner and was due to appear in Levin
District Court today.
You can also view this release,
including any additional images, online at: http://www.police.govt.nz/news/release/levin-police-seeks-owners-after-recovering-property
ends
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
CIA Torture In Afghanistan: IGIS Says NZ Agencies 'Not Complicit' But...
The Inquiry found both agencies, but to a much greater degree, the NZSIS, received many intelligence reports obtained from detainees who, it was subsequently revealed, had been subject to torture. On one occasion the NZSIS provided questions to the CIA to be put to a detainee. While the NZSIS was not aware that detainee interrogations involved torture, it was known that the individual was being held by the CIA in an undisclosed location...
It was considered that the Directors of the agencies at the time were operating in a difficult political and intelligence environment but still needed to be more alive to the risks for their agencies and New Zealand in maintaining cooperative information sharing arrangements. More>>