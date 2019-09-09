Firearm collection events in Waikato

Police encourage firearms holders in the Waikato not to leave it to the last moment and to hand in their prohibited firearms and parts at collection events in the region.

The event details are as follows:

Otorohanga: Wednesday 11 September - Otorohanga Tigers Rugby League Club, Island Reserve, Rangipare Street, from 10am-2pm

Te Aroha: Friday 13 September - Te Aroha Silver Ferns Event Centre, 44 Stanley Avenue, from 10am-2pm

Waihi: Saturday 14 September - Waihi Rugby Athletic Club, 111 Kenny Street, from 10am-2pm

Cambridge: Wednesday 18 September – Cambridge Raceway, Taylor Street, from 11am-4pm

Te Kuiti: Friday 20 September – Waitete Rugby Club, Waitete Road, from 10am-3pm.

The collection events are also a chance for anyone to hand in any firearm – no questions asked – under amnesty.

If you hand in firearms under amnesty no personal details will be recorded as the amnesty is entirely anonymous.

If you do want to hand in firearms or parts for buyback, please complete the online form at www.police.govt.nz before coming to an event – including listing each firearm and/or each individual part you are bringing along.

When you come to a collection event, please bring the following with you:

Your online notification reference number

Your firearms licence (if applicable)

Your bank account number

Photo identification (drivers licence or passport)

All your prohibited firearms and parts, cleared of all ammunition

Any other firearm/s or parts you wish to hand-in to Police for destruction.

Please do not attend a collection event if you have more than 10 firearms and multiple parts and accessories.

When completing the online notification form, select bulk-ups and list the firearms and parts you will be handing in for buy-back.

Police will then be in contact about collecting your firearms and parts from your premises.

Police look forward to welcoming Waikato’s firearms community to the collection events.

For more information on future collection events please go to the Police website or call 0800 311 311.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

