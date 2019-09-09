Chamberlain Carve-up Plan To Be Dumped

Auckland Council plans to spend $30 million cutting down 1,000 mature trees will be dumped if the C&R team leads the next Albert-Eden Local Board and Mark Thomas joins Christine Fletcher as a councillor for the area.

The Communities & Residents team has announced it will stop the carve-up of Chamberlain Park if they win the majority on the Albert-Eden Local Board, in the upcoming local elections.

The C&R Albert-Eden Local Board team made the announcement ahead of the public meeting being called tonight by the Save Chamberlain Park group.

"An incoming Albert-Eden Local Board led by C&R will dump this ill-conceived, unpopular, plan pushed through by the City Vision group. Instead, we will work with the community to restore the wetlands, establish new public pathways and increase community accessibility." said Lee Corrick.

Council candidate Mark Thomas said he and Councillor Christine Fletcher strongly backed this move.

"City Vision's leader Cathy Casey has been an ardent supporter of the carve-up plan and she moved the governing body resolution to spend $29.7m on the plan, despite the funds not being provided in the 10 year budget." said Mark Thomas

"It is clear more cost effective options to upgrade sports grounds exist at less than a tenth the cost of the carve-up plan.” said Thomas.

“Over 21,000 people have signed the petition against the Chamberlain Park development, it’s now time for the community to use their vote in the upcoming Local Elections to stop this irreplaceable green space being lost” said Kristina Walkley.

C&R candidates will be present at tonight's Save Chamberlain Park public meeting being held at 7pm at the Western Springs Garden Community Hall, 956 Great North Road, Western Springs.

C&R currently holds three seats on the eight member board.

ENDS

