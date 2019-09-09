Firearms collection events in Taihape and Palmerston North

Police encourage firearms holders in Taihape and Palmerston North not to leave it to the last moment and to hand in their prohibited firearm/s and part/s at collection events in Taihape and Palmerston North.

The event details are as follows:

Taihape: Friday 13 September and Saturday 14 September at the Taihape Bowling Club, with access off Weka street, from 10.30am-3.30pm on both days.

Palmerston North: Friday 20 September, Saturday 21 September and Sunday 22 September at Awapuni Race Course, with access off Te Wanaka road, from 10am-3pm on both days.

The collection event are also a chance for anyone to hand in any firearm – no questions asked – under amnesty.

If you hand in firearm/s under amnesty no personal details will be recorded as the amnesty is entirely anonymous.

If you do want to hand in firearm/s or part/s for buyback, please complete the online form at www.police.govt.nz before coming to an event – including listing each firearm and/or each individual part you are bringing along.

When you come to a collection event, please bring the following with you:

· Your online notification reference number

· Your firearms licence (if applicable)

· Your bank account number

· Photo identification (drivers licence or passport)

· All your prohibited firearms and parts, cleared of all ammunition

· Any other firearm/s or parts you wish to hand in to Police for destruction.

Police look forward to welcoming the Taihape and Palmerston North firearms community to the collection events.

For more information on future collection events please go to https://www.police.govt.nz/advice/firearms-and-safety/changes-firearms-law-prohibited-firearms/local-collection-events-amnesty or call 0800 311 311.





© Scoop Media

