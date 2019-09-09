Firearms collection event at Eden Park

Police encourage firearms holders in Auckland to attend a collection event at Eden Park this weekend.

The event will be held on Sunday 15 September at Eden Park from 10am-2pm.

The collection event is also a chance for anyone to hand in any firearm – no questions asked – under amnesty.

If you hand in firearm/s under amnesty no personal details will be recorded as the amnesty is entirely anonymous.

If you do want to hand in firearm/s or part/s for buyback, please complete the online form at www.police.govt.nz before coming to an event – including listing each firearm and/or each individual part you are bringing along.

When you come to a collection event, please bring the following with you:

· Your online notification reference number

· Your firearms licence (if applicable)

· Your bank account number

· Photo identification (drivers licence or passport)

· All your prohibited firearms and parts, cleared of all ammunition

· Any other firearm/s or parts you wish to hand-in to Police for destruction.

If you have more than 10 firearms and multiple parts and accessories, when completing the online notification form, select bulk-ups and list the firearms and parts you will be handing in for buy-back.

Please do not attend a collection event as the team will be unable to process your application.

Police will then be in contact about collecting your firearms and parts from your premises.

Police look forward to welcoming Auckland’s firearms community to the collection events.

For more information on future collection events please go to https://www.police.govt.nz/advice/firearms-and-safety/changes-firearms-law-prohibited-firearms/local-collection-events-amnesty or call 0800 311 311.





