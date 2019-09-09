Firearms collection events in Rotorua

Police encourage firearms holders in Rotorua not to leave it to the last moment and to hand in their prohibited firearm/s and part/s at collection events this weekend.

The events will be held on Friday 13 September, Saturday 14 September and Sunday 15 September at Rotorua International Stadium on Devon Street from 9am-1pm.

The collection events are also a chance for anyone to hand in any firearm – no questions asked – under amnesty.

If you hand in firearm/s under amnesty no personal details will be recorded as the amnesty is entirely anonymous.

If you do want to hand in firearm/s or part/s for buyback, please complete the online form at www.police.govt.nz before coming to an event – including listing each firearm and/or each individual part you are bringing along.

When you come to a collection event, please bring the following with you:

· Your online notification reference number

· Your firearms licence (if applicable)

· Your bank account number

· Photo identification (drivers licence or passport)

· All your prohibited firearms and parts, cleared of all ammunition

· Any other firearm/s or parts you wish to hand in to Police for destruction.

Please do not attend a collection event if you have more than 10 firearms and multiple parts and accessories.

When completing the online notification form, select bulk-ups and list the firearms and parts you will be handing in for buy-back.

Police will then be in contact about collecting your firearms and parts from your premises.

Police look forward to welcoming Rotorua’s firearms community to the collection events.

For more information on future collection events please go to https://www.police.govt.nz/advice/firearms-and-safety/changes-firearms-law-prohibited-firearms/local-collection-events-amnesty or call 0800 311 311.





