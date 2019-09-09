Serious crash, Northwestern Motorway
Monday, 9 September 2019, 5:34 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are at the scene of a serious
four-vehicle crash on the Northwestern Motorway, westbound
between Waterview and Patiki Road.
Police were called
about 4.45pm.
Initial reports suggest one person is
seriously injured.
Two westbound lanes are currently
blocked, with one lane operating.
Motorists are advised
to avoid the area and delay travel if
possible.
