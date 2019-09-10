Road closures due to flooding - Whitianga

There are a number of road closures in place this morning around Whitianga, due to flooding in the area.

State Highway 25 is closed between Whitianga and Tairua; Tairua and Hikuai; and Coromandel and Whitianga.

Motorists are advised to delay travel or take alternative routes where possible.

For up-to-date information on road closures affecting State Highway 25, and other state highways, please check www.nzta.govt.nz.

