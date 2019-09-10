Update: Fatal bus crash, State Highway 5

The investigation into a bus crash that claimed the lives of five Chinese nationals on SH 5 north of Rotorua last Wednesday continues.

Next of kin have been notified and arrangements are under way to repatriate the deceased with their loved ones in China.

Police are very grateful to those who have provided valuable information to the enquiry to date.

However we are still very keen to hear from three potential witnesses, who have yet to be identified.

One is the driver of a white car described as being close to the scene as the crash occurred.

Police are also keen to speak with a truck driver wearing a hi-vis jacket who radioed his base for assistance and directed traffic prior to Police arriving at the scene.

Finally, we would like to speak to the driver of another car that was directly behind the first car on the crash scene.

These persons are asked to contact Rotorua Police on 105.

A Chinese translation of this release is available on the NZ Police website: https://www.police.govt.nz/advice/personal-community/new-arrivals/chinese/news

