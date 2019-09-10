Update: Fatal bus crash, State Highway 5
Tuesday, 10 September 2019, 9:50 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
The investigation into a bus crash that claimed the lives
of five Chinese nationals on SH 5 north of Rotorua last
Wednesday continues.
Next of kin have been notified and
arrangements are under way to repatriate the deceased with
their loved ones in China.
Police are very grateful to
those who have provided valuable information to the enquiry
to date.
However we are still very keen to hear from three
potential witnesses, who have yet to be identified.
One is
the driver of a white car described as being close to the
scene as the crash occurred.
Police are also keen to speak
with a truck driver wearing a hi-vis jacket who radioed his
base for assistance and directed traffic prior to Police
arriving at the scene.
Finally, we would like to speak to
the driver of another car that was directly behind the first
car on the crash scene.
These persons are asked to contact
Rotorua Police on 105.
A Chinese translation of this
release is available on the NZ Police website: https://www.police.govt.nz/advice/personal-community/new-arrivals/chinese/news
ENDS
