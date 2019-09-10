Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Lawyer resigns to stand for Council

Tuesday, 10 September 2019, 10:09 am
Press Release: Amanda Clinton-Gohdes


In June this year, Amanda Clinton-Gohdes resigned from her role as a Commercial and Property lawyer with Legal Solutions to stand for New Plymouth District Council.

“Being a Councillor is a serious role, and it deserves a serious response” says Clinton-Gohdes. If elected, Clinton-Gohdes will dedicate herself to the role full-time.

“Our region is facing significant environmental, social, and economic challenges. We need dedicated people around the table” says Clinton-Gohdes. “If we have leaders with fresh perspectives, big hearts, and sharp minds, I am optimistic that together we can overcome those challenges. But we can’t treat it as business-as-usual, because it’s not.”

As a lawyer, but also a scientist, Clinton-Gohdes will bring an analytical mind-set to the role. “One of my skills is being able to trawl through hundreds of pages of information that other people find tedious and sift through it, pull out the key points, ask the important questions, and make informed and values-led decisions.

“My values are courage, clarity, excellence and compassion. I bring all of those values to decision-making.”

Having volunteered at Taranaki Retreat as a support worker, and as a current Trustee of Dress for Success New Plymouth, Clinton-Gohdes also has a heart for the community. She wants to see a Council that really listens to and connects with all parts of our community.

“We need to do some serious work on the consultation process, and how Council connects with all of us. Many people I have talked to don’t feel like Council is listening, or telling us what’s really going on. It’s not good enough. Council should be working with and for us.”

“Whether we like it or not we are going through a massive transition in terms of moving towards a low emissions future, and it’s really important that we make the most of that opportunity. Not just for us, but for our children, our grandchildren.”

She says that requires courageous leadership.

“But Taranaki has that in spades – I am confident that we can rise to the challenge.”

You can learn more at www.voteacg.nz or on Facebook by searching @voteacg

