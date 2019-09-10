Auckland transport issues to come under the grill tonight



The Public Transport Users Association (PTUA) has organised a public meeting tonight and invited key transport groups to highlight issues across Auckland.

An update on the airport slow tram will be one of the points discussed along with the easy wins like extending existing commuter train services to Huapai in the West and South to Tuakau and Pokeno. These are huge growth areas which are funnelling thousands of cars daily onto Auckland’s congested roading network.

Auckland Transport will also be discussed tonight as a key topic. Jon Reeves, National Coordinator says “It is fair to say very few people trust Auckland Transport and we all know it does not listen to communities and is a completely out of control bureaucratic mess.”

Last Sunday the PTUA organised a public meeting in Kumeu which packed the local hall out on the single issue of getting Trains To Huapai. “West Aucklanders are annoyed Transport Minister Phil Twyford has axed the Labour/Green promised light rail trams to Kumeu. Let’s call it a “light rail reset” and get trains rolling to Huapai now” Christine Rose, Chair of the PTUA said.

The PTUA has specifically invited independent transport groups to speak tonight that do not have ties to Auckland Transport or their associated contractors. Reeves added “We need an objective look at the issues and solutions for Auckland public transport.”

A question and answer session from the floor will be held after the speakers.

PUBLIC MEETING: Tonight 7:30pm, Tuesday 10th September 2019.

Mt Eden War Memorial Hall, 487 Dominion Road.



