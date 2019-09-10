What on earth is happening this Conservation Week

Tuesday 10 September

What on earth is happening this Conservation Week | Te Wiki Tiaki Ao Tūroa

Show the earth some aroha this Conservation Week | Te Wiki Tiaki Ao Tūroa with events, activities, and workshops happening all over the city.

Conservation Week | Te Wiki Tiaki Ao Tūroa, running from 14-22 September, is a national annual celebration of nature and how we can best conserve it now – and in the future.

This year we are celebrating 50 years of Conservation Week | Te Wiki Tiaki Ao Tūroa, after it was originally launched in 1969 by the New Zealand Scout Association, and taken over by the Department of Conservation when it was formed in 1987.

We are joining our friends at the Department of Conservation, and the Zoo and Zealandia, to bring a series of events and activities to Wellington – and there’s something for everyone.

One of the highlights on the agenda is Pest Feast at the Harbourside Market on 15 and 22 September says Wellington City Council’s Environment Partnership Leader, Tim Park.

“We work closely with Predator Free Wellington and support over 140 local groups to control pests in the capital, and what better way to embrace sustainability, and showcase what’s a troublesome critter, than to eat it!

“Some of the must-eats on the menu include wild pork sausage roll, wild goat dumplings, wallaby meatball chilli, and weed bagels – so head to the market and have some food for thought,” says Tim.

“There will also be some great native plants on sale for your garden, whether it is tiny or large, at the Berhampore Nursery Open Day. This event is a once-a-year opportunity to see behind the scenes of the engine room of ecological restoration in the city, which produces about 100,000 native plants every year.

“At the Otari Wilton’s Bush Open Day there’ll be a chance to also check out what goes on behind the scenes of our nursery and the Lions Otari Plant Conservation Laboratory. This is a great opportunity to learn more about our internationally significant native botanical gardens. Pick up a special native plant or some beautiful native inspired artwork and crafts,” adds Tim.

Key Wellington events for Conservation Week | Te Wiki Tiaki Ao Tūroa this year are:

• 14 Sept: Berhampore Nursery Open Day

• 15-21 Sept: ZEALANDIA is leading a week of free activities

• 15 Sept: Pest Feast & Conservation Showcase at Harbourside Market

• 19 Sept: Learn how to rat proof your compost at Sustainability Trust

• 21 & 22 Sept: Family activities and kids ½ price at Wellington Zoo

• 21 Sept: Otari Wilton’s Bush Open Day

• 22 Sept: Pest Feast & Win with Weeds (native plant giveaway)

Visit the Department of Conservation for more information about events and activities in the capital.

