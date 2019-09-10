Next steps for erosion at Pare Street

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Tuesday, 10 September 2019, 11:24 am
Press Release: Gisborne District Council

Planning is underway for a permanent solution to beachfront erosion at Pare St, caused by spring tides last week.

Emergency works were carried out over the weekend to secure three beachfront properties and stop a septic tank from falling into the ocean, with the installation of rock along the dune.

Staff reassessed the properties, the protection works and remaining gabion baskets and determined the emergency works had secured the area and stopped further erosion.

We’re continuing to monitor the affected properties and keep homeowners informed.

The emergency works were completed under Section 330 of the Resource Management Act. An application for retrospective consent for the work will be lodged within 20 working days.

Any erosion protection work must comply with the New Zealand Coastal Policy Statement, the RMA, the Wainui Beach Management Strategy and the Tairawhiti Resource Management Plan.

Residents have been informed that while rock was used as a temporary means of securing the houses and septic tank, there is a possibility it will need to come out again if retrospective consent isn’t granted.

“We’re working with our policy, regulatory and engineering staff, as well as the Wainui Beach community to find the right solution,” says director of lifelines, David Wilson.

“To be clear, a managed retreat of the houses and septic system is still an option but there will be further conversations at Council before any steps are taken on a permanent fix.”

Several other properties on Pare St had gabion baskets in front of the houses destroyed but there is no immediate risk to property, people or the environment.

We are seeking advice on whether the gabion baskets can be repaired or replaced.

“We have made the call to not undertake further works unless absolutely necessary as we believe any further works at this stage would not meet the test for emergency works under the RMA. Should things change down there we will reassess our options,” Mr Wilson said.

Excess rock from the emergency work is stockpiled at the end of Pare St in case any further damage occurs.

A full update, including a timeline of events and proposed next steps will be provided to Council at a later date.


