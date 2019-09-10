Seeking person possibly in water at Oriental Bay
Tuesday, 10 September 2019, 12:00 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police responding to a report of someone in trouble in
the water at Oriental Bay, Wellington are appealing to the
swimmer to come forward to Police.
A report was received
around 10am from someone who thought they saw a swimmer
holding onto one of the 5-knot buoys out from Oriental Bay
who may have been in trouble.
Police attended and spoke
with people in the area, and have not yet located anyone who
appears to have been in trouble.
However, it is possible
that the person reportedly seen may have since made it out
of the water and is fine.
If you were swimming out from
Oriental Bay around 10am and have not spoken to Police,
please call the Wellington Police Maritime Unit on 105 to
let us
know.
