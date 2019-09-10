Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Seeking person possibly in water at Oriental Bay

Tuesday, 10 September 2019, 12:00 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police responding to a report of someone in trouble in the water at Oriental Bay, Wellington are appealing to the swimmer to come forward to Police.

A report was received around 10am from someone who thought they saw a swimmer holding onto one of the 5-knot buoys out from Oriental Bay who may have been in trouble.

Police attended and spoke with people in the area, and have not yet located anyone who appears to have been in trouble.

However, it is possible that the person reportedly seen may have since made it out of the water and is fine.

If you were swimming out from Oriental Bay around 10am and have not spoken to Police, please call the Wellington Police Maritime Unit on 105 to let us know.

