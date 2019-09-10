More roads close as downpour continues

A number of roads remain closed around the Coromandel as the downpour continues and we are still asking people to delay travel.

The Metservice severe weather warning was extended this morning, with a further 60 to 90mm of rain forecast to accumulate on top of what has already fallen.

See below for the latest information on road closures across our district, which will also delay some of our rubbish collection services today, particularly in Whitianga. Pauanui's refuse transfer station is unable to open due to flooding on Hikuai Settlement Rd.

Our Civil Defence Controller, Garry Towler continues to advise people to delay travel and to stay away from rivers and streams, with the high tide forecast for around 4:30pm today.

“People should not attempt to drive through floodwater under any circumstances,” Gary says.

We have activated our Emergency Operations Centre, which will focus on contacting community response groups and our isolated northern communities, some of which have lost internet connection. If you have concerns about friends or relatives in those areas, contact us on 07 8680200.



Road closures include:

• SH25 Tairua to Hikuai (near the Tairua River Bridge and near Hikuai Settlement Road)

• SH25 Kuaotunu

• SH25 Whitianga to Tairua (Kaimarama)

• SH 25A Kopu to Hikuai - Due to a slip in this area, stop/go traffic management is in place. Delays of 5-10 minutes are possible.

Local Council district roads:

• Puketui Road

• Hikuai Settlement Rd (pictured above)

• Hotwater Beach Road

• Blackjack Road

• Tapu Coroglen Road

• Old Coach Road, Kaimarama

• Wentworth Valley Road

• Victoria Street, Tararu - The slip is located close to 126 Victoria Street - just before the retreat.

• Bluff Road, Kuaotunu (We can’t access this until slips on the state highway are cleared)

• School Rd, Hikuai

The Thames Coast Rd is open, and The 309 Road is now also open.

Check NZTA's website for updates on state highway road closures.

If you need help with flooding in your area, please contact our customer services team on 07 8680200.

Here are some websites to help you stay informed in weather events:

Check MetService for the latest weather forecasts on this weather system.

We'll also include updates on known local Council road closures. If you see a Council road that is impassable due to flooding or a debris, call us on 07 868 0200. If the issue is with a State Highway (eg, the Thames Coast Road, Kopu-Hikuai Road) please tell NZ Transport Agency on 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49) to speak to the call centre team who can also provide traffic and travel information.

Check NZTA's website before you travel for the latest information about road closures or work underway. You can also use their journey-planning website www.onthemove.govt.nz to plan the best route for your journey, taking into account known issues and traffic on state highways.

Red Cross Hazards App - alerts about hazards. Download from the App Store or Google Play.

Local radio - Check stations and frequencies here.

Emergency Mobile Alert - these can be sent to your mobile phone, without needing to download an app or sign up. Check if your phone is capable of receiving them, here

Know your neighbours - phone each other, especially vulnerable people, to check if they're OK.

Waikato Regional Council has set up an online hub for rainfall and flood-related information to help people more easily keep up to date with severe weather events in the region. It can be found here.

We will post regular updates on our Council's Facebook page as well as on our website and email newsletters.

Also follow Waikato Civil Defence on Facebook here and check out their website for updates here.

To report a power outage contact your provider, however to get further information on power outages see Powerco's webiste.

For more on these channels, and other information about staying informed in emergencies, go to the Civil Defence "Never Happens" website.



