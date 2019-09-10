Wanted man hands himself in to Greymouth Police

A 31-year-old man who was wanted by West Coast Police in relation an incident in Murchison handed himself in to Greymouth Police this morning.

He will be appearing in Greymouth District Court today on charges in relation to the incident.

Police would like to thank their public for their assistance.

Police are not looking for anyone else in relation to this incident.

