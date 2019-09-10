Police looking for missing Auckland teenager



Police are seeking the communities assistance to help locate missing Auckland teenager Victoria Henry.

The 14-year-old has been missing since yesterday afternoon and was last seen in Ponsonby at around 3.15pm.

Police and her family are seriously concerned for her well-being given her age.

Police are asking anyone who may see Victoria to call 111 immediately.

Information can also be provided to Constable Jaimee Dudley on 021 917 036.



You can also view this release, including any additional images, online at: http://www.police.govt.nz/news/release/police-looking-missing-auckland-teenager

ends



© Scoop Media

