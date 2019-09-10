Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police looking for missing Auckland teenager

Tuesday, 10 September 2019, 12:46 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police


Police are seeking the communities assistance to help locate missing Auckland teenager Victoria Henry.

The 14-year-old has been missing since yesterday afternoon and was last seen in Ponsonby at around 3.15pm.

Police and her family are seriously concerned for her well-being given her age.
Police are asking anyone who may see Victoria to call 111 immediately.
Information can also be provided to Constable Jaimee Dudley on 021 917 036.


