Police looking for missing Auckland teenager
Tuesday, 10 September 2019, 12:46 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are seeking the communities assistance to help
locate missing Auckland teenager Victoria Henry.
The
14-year-old has been missing since yesterday afternoon and
was last seen in Ponsonby at around 3.15pm.
Police
and her family are seriously concerned for her well-being
given her age.
Police are asking anyone who may see
Victoria to call 111 immediately.
Information can also be
provided to Constable Jaimee Dudley on 021 917 036.
