UPDATE - swimmer reported in trouble at Oriental Bay
Tuesday, 10 September 2019, 2:28 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police making inquiries into a report of a person in the
water at Oriental Bay this morning have received no further
information to suggest there was a swimmer in
trouble.
Officers have spoken to a number of people in the
area at the time, and the Police Dive Squad conducted a
search, and nothing of note has been located.
Police have
now left the area.
Police would still appreciate any
swimmer who may have been holding onto a buoy out from
Oriental Bay around 10am today to let the Wellington Police
Maritime Unit know by calling
105.
ENDS
