UPDATE - swimmer reported in trouble at Oriental Bay

Police making inquiries into a report of a person in the water at Oriental Bay this morning have received no further information to suggest there was a swimmer in trouble.

Officers have spoken to a number of people in the area at the time, and the Police Dive Squad conducted a search, and nothing of note has been located.

Police have now left the area.

Police would still appreciate any swimmer who may have been holding onto a buoy out from Oriental Bay around 10am today to let the Wellington Police Maritime Unit know by calling 105.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

