Sky Tower lights for World Suicide Prevention Day
Tuesday, 10 September 2019, 2:43 pm
Press Release: Sky City
10 September 2019
Tonight, the Sky Tower is lighting
yellow for World Suicide Prevention Day as a mark of respect
for families who have lost loved ones to suicide.
The
top of the Sky Tower will shine yellow from sunset tonight
to sunrise tomorrow morning.
The Sky Tower is New
Zealand’s tallest man-made structure and the Southern
Hemisphere’s tallest free-standing structure. Based in the
heart of Auckland, the Sky Tower is one of New Zealand’s
most recognisable landmarks.
SkyCity lights the Sky
Tower for charities or community initiatives that we support
financially, to mark national holidays, milestones or other
celebrations or events, or as a symbol of respect or
solidarity.
