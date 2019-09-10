Sky Tower lights for World Suicide Prevention Day

10 September 2019



Tonight, the Sky Tower is lighting yellow for World Suicide Prevention Day as a mark of respect for families who have lost loved ones to suicide.

The top of the Sky Tower will shine yellow from sunset tonight to sunrise tomorrow morning.

The Sky Tower is New Zealand’s tallest man-made structure and the Southern Hemisphere’s tallest free-standing structure. Based in the heart of Auckland, the Sky Tower is one of New Zealand’s most recognisable landmarks.

SkyCity lights the Sky Tower for charities or community initiatives that we support financially, to mark national holidays, milestones or other celebrations or events, or as a symbol of respect or solidarity.

