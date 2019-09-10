Name release - Kaingaroa Forest crash
Tuesday, 10 September 2019, 4:39 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are now in a position to name the man who died in a
crash on Dun Road, near Kaingaroa Village on Sunday 8
September.
He was 56-year-old Ernest Darrel Lewis, who was
known as Darrel, from Rotorua.
Police extend their
condolences to his family and friends.
Police continue to
make enquiries into the circumstances of the
crash.
