Name release - Kaingaroa Forest crash

Police are now in a position to name the man who died in a crash on Dun Road, near Kaingaroa Village on Sunday 8 September.

He was 56-year-old Ernest Darrel Lewis, who was known as Darrel, from Rotorua.

Police extend their condolences to his family and friends.

Police continue to make enquiries into the circumstances of the crash.





