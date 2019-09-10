Firearm collection events in Gore and Invercargill

Police encourage firearms holders in Gore and Invercargill not to leave it to the last moment and to hand in their prohibited firearms and parts at collection events this weekend.

Events will be held at the following locations:

• Gore: Friday 13-Saturday 14 September: Gore Race Track, SH91, from 10am-2pm

• Invercargill: Sunday 15 September: Ascot Race Track, Racecourse Road, from 9am-1pm.

The collection events are also a chance for anyone to hand in any firearm – no questions asked – under amnesty.

If you hand in firearm/s under amnesty no personal details will be recorded as the amnesty is entirely anonymous.

If you do want to hand in firearms or parts for buyback, please complete the online form at www.police.govt.nz before coming to an event – including listing each firearm and/or each individual part you are bringing along.

Please do not attend a collection event if you have more than 10 firearms and multiple parts and accessories.

When completing the online notification form, select bulk-ups and list the firearms and parts you will be handing-in for buy-back.

Police will then be in contact about collecting your firearms and parts from your premise.

When you come to a collection event, please bring the following with you:

• Your online notification reference number

• Your firearms licence (if applicable)

• Your bank account number

• Photo identification (drivers licence or passport)

• All your prohibited firearms and parts, cleared of all ammunition

• Any other firearm/s or parts you wish to hand-in to Police for destruction.

Police look forward to welcoming the Gore and Invercargill firearms community to the collection events.

For more information on future collection events please go to the Police website or call 0800 311 311.





© Scoop Media

