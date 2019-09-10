Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Outcomes of final Finance Committee Meeting

Tuesday, 10 September 2019, 5:14 pm
Hamilton City Council

Safety, resilience and investments were key themes for Hamilton City Council in the past 12 months.

In its final Finance Committee meeting for this triennium, committee members looked back on the 2018/19 year and discussed key projects achieved for the city.

A major highlight for the year was the delivery of $153.4M of capital projects, an increase of 50% on the 2017/18 financial year ($102.2M). This spending included new major projects and investment in looking after existing assets.

Chris Barton, the Council’s Capital Project Manager, said the city has a lot to be proud of.

“A focus for us has been both looking after what we have and responding to the growth coming our way. We have delivered many key projects, while continuing to enhance the capacity and resilience of our city’s facilities and assets and delivering a robust renewals programme.”

Mr Barton’s report referenced the development of strategic transport networks in growth areas such as Peacocke, Rotokauri and Rototuna. This includes the Ring Road construction at Cobham Dr, which will link to a new bridge across the Waikato River into Peacocke.

Road safety improvements were also highlighted, including a significant investment at the Thomas/Gordonton Rd intersection, along with improvements to community assets such as playgrounds, Hamilton Gardens and Waiwhakareke Natural Heritage Park.

Mr Barton said projects supporting alternative modes of transport around Hamilton were something the Council was particularly excited about.

The past 12 months had seen the development of the Te Awa River Ride and a new transport hub in Rotokauri to serve as a bus and train connection, as well as improving pedestrian and cyclist safety and connectivity between the eastern side of Hamilton and the central city, across Claudelands Bridge.

“We’re committed to continuing to provide safe and convenient options for Hamiltonians who are keen to leave their cars at home,” says Mr Barton.

Reports were also received on:

• the Council reaching its 2018/19 cost-savings target
• an update on Council’s finances at the end of the first month of the 2019/20 year
• the approval of two contracts
• a second submission to the New Zealand Productivity Commission regarding proposed options for local government funding and financing.

