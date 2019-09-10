Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Spring into action for Greater Welly Bike Fest

Tuesday, 10 September 2019, 7:04 pm
Press Release: Greater Wellington Regional Council

Spring into action for Greater Welly Bike Fest

Locals are gearing up to spring into action for the upcoming Kia Eke Paihikara Tātou Greater Welly Bike Fest which will see events take place across the rohe (region) throughout October.

Greater Wellington Regional Council Travel Choice Coordinator Hilleke Townsend says the aim of the festival is to get more people riding “for fun or to commute” all across the region.

“We want people to try out something new, whether it is hopping on a bike for the first time, trying cycling out as a new sport, or encouraging kids to give cycling a go,” Hilleke says.

Greater Welly Bike Fest will be run in conjunction with other Councils and community partners and there will be a range of events for all ages and skill sets.

“People will be able to test their skills with BMX, learn about bike touring, attend mountain bike events, have a go on an e-bike or even take their neglected bikes along to a free ‘fix-up’ day.

“We’ll also have a ‘cargo bike picnic’ demonstrating the many ways people can carry their children on bikes. There will be bike rodeos for tamariki across the region during the school holidays, as well as the ‘runner bike obstacle course’ for pre-schoolers,” Hilleke says.

A key event in the festival will be the Ride Holidays fundraiser – the Climbing for Charity Vertical Metres Challenge, organised by Karl Woolcott, an enthusiastic supporter of the festival.

This will run over the weekend of October 11-13, and funds will be used to provide a fleet of new bikes for Tui Glen School in Stokes Valley.

“Our event is a great opportunity for weekend riders and other passionate cyclists to pitch in and help get a new generation of kids onto bikes. It will hopefully inspire them with a life-long love of cycling,” Karl says.

- For more information about events happening across the region visit: https://bikethere.org.nz/events or https://www.facebook.com/bikegreaterwelly


